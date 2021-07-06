UNC Health hospital CEO announces retirement months after acquisition

The President and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, Joann Anderson, RN, will be retiring at the end of the year, according to a July 1 Bladen Journal report.

Four details:

  1. Ms. Anderson will continue her duties at the Lumberton, N.C.-based hospital until the transition to a new CEO is complete. The hospital's board of trustees will work with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health to determine a successor.

  2. "It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve UNC Health Southeastern and this community," Ms. Anderson said in a news release. "I hope that, in a small way, I am leaving both in a better position than when I arrived. I was fortunate to become the fourth president and CEO, serving behind my predecessors who ensured a great healthcare system existed. My job was to build on what they started."

  3. The hospital, previously known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center, was acquired by UNC Health. The name and management change became effective Jan. 1.

  4. Ms. Anderson has worked with the hospital for 14 years. Her retirement will become effective Dec. 31.

