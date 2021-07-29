Illinois hospital CEO to retire after 42 years in healthcare

Bob Moore is retiring as CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill.

Mr. Moore will retire on Aug. 31 to spend more time with family, according to a July 27 memo to employees and medical staff members.

Mr. Moore has served as CEO of Gateway since June 2020. During his 42-year healthcare career, he has also served at hospitals in Florida, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

"Bob has collaborated with local hospital teams to make a positive impact on the health of the communities where he has served. He has undertaken many initiatives with us over the past year, including navigating our hospital system through an unprecedented pandemic and successfully vaccinating more than 8,000 community members," Gateway Board Chair Rosemarie Brown wrote in the memo. "Still, Gateway’s achievement to maintain its safety-net status stands out to me as one of his greatest community service accomplishments. Bob's dedication to our community is evident, as he continues working on the hospital's psychiatric emergency crisis center after his retirement."

Shane Watson, CEO of Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital, has been named interim CEO of Gateway, effective Sept. 1.