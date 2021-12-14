Berkshire Health Systems CEO to retire after 28 years

David Phelps will retire as president and CEO of Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems in early 2022.

He has served in the role for 28 years, a news release said.

Mr. Phelps has made additions to the health system throughout his tenure, including the Crane Center for Ambulatory Surgery and BMC Cancer Center. He also is credited with the health system's membership in the Dana Farber Cancer Care Collaborative, according to the release.

"After engaging in thoughtful succession planning with the BHS Board of Trustees for the past three years and with the confidence that we now have a full complement of experienced executive leaders in place at BHS, I know that now is the right time for making this transition," Mr. Phelps said in the release.