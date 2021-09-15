Yale New Haven Health CEO retiring next year; successor named

Marna Borgstrom will retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health next March and will be succeeded by the health system's president, Christopher O’Connor, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 15.

"There is never a perfect time to retire, but I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve this system and the people in our communities for more than four decades," Ms. Borgstrom said. "Words cannot express my pride in and love for this health system and the extraordinary people who answer the call every day on behalf of our patients and their families."

Ms. Borgstrom began her career at Yale New Haven Hospital as an administrative fellow in 1979. She continued to take on leadership roles throughout her tenure, becoming the first female CEO of Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Hospital in 2005.

"Marna has been a true partner," said Yale University President Peter Salovey. "She has long understood the importance of the relationship between the health system and Yale University, and she has fostered vital collaborations with the Yale School of Medicine to improve patient care and advance medical and clinical research. Her work has made a positive difference in our home city, across the state and throughout the nation."

Before joining the health system in 2012, Mr. O'Connor was president and CEO of New Haven, Conn.-based Hospital of Saint Raphael before its integration with Yale New Haven Hospital. Mr. O’Connor served as the executive vice president and COO for Yale New Haven Health from 2012 to 2020.

"I am honored to take the helm of a strong and vibrant health system, whose potential is enormous despite the very real challenges facing all of us in healthcare," Mr. O'Connor said. "Marna has led the growth of this health system for so many years, earning the respect and dedication of her peers and our employees. Working in broad partnership and collaboration with Yale University, Yale School of Medicine and Yale Medicine we will build upon that foundation and dedicate ourselves to an unwavering commitment to excellence and creativity."