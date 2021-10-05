Acadia Healthcare CEO to retire

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare. Her retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Since joining the health system in December 2018, Ms. Osteen has executed a growth plan that included the acquisition of 14 facilities, nine joint ventures with other health systems, and the expansion of multiple facilities and the addition of 1,000 beds. During her tenure, Acadia's stock price increased 125 percent, generating an increase in value to stockholders of $3.3 billion, a news release said.

Ms. Osteen will continue to serve on the health system's board of directors and will assist in the selection and transition of the new CEO, according to the news release.