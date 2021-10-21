Dignity Health's Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield CEO to retire

Bruce Peters will resign from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.). He will officially depart the health system in January 2022, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 21.

Mr. Peters has been with San Francisco-based Dignity Health system for nearly two decades. He became president of the two Bakersfield campuses, Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest, in 2014.

Under his leadership, the downtown campus expanded to include the area's only inpatient oncology unit. At the Southwest campus, Mr. Peters oversaw the additions of the Mercy Orthopedic, Hand and Spine and Women's Centers.

The CEO was also instrumental in conceptualizing the Mercy Hospital Southwest patient care tower project. The construction project, slated to begin later this year, will include a four-story tower and campus remodel, the news release said.

"It's been a true joy serving as the president and CEO for Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield," he said. "Working alongside the dedicated care teams as they provide high-quality, compassionate care and fulfill our mission, I know Mercy Hospital will continue to be here for every health need, leaving me inspired for what the future will bring."

The search for Mr. Peter's replacement is underway.