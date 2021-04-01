UAB Health System CEO to retire after nearly 13 years at helm

Will Ferniany, PhD, is retiring as CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

Dr. Ferniany will retire at the end of the year after nearly 13 years at the helm. He will also retire as CEO of the strategic alliance between UAB Health System and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's.

"Will Ferniany has enjoyed a long and distinguished career that led to transformational change for UAB Medicine and healthcare in Birmingham and across Alabama," UAB President Ray Watts said in an April 1 news release. "We are deeply grateful for all of Dr. Ferniany's contributions to the success of the UAB Health System, the school of medicine and UAB, and will continue the strong collaborative and aligned leadership team approach that has brought us great success over the last decade. Dr. Ferniany will continue to be actively engaged throughout 2021 in positioning the alliance for continued success."

Dr. Ferniany has served as CEO of the 11-hospital UAB Health System since 2008.

During his tenure, the health system said it has grown from a $2.3 billion organization to one worth more than $5.8 billion. Other achievements cited by the health system include cooperative agreements established with Mobile (Ala.) Infirmary Health and Northeast Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Ala., as well as UAB affiliate Medical West Hospital in Bessemer, Ala., preparing to begin to build a new facility.

Selwyn Vickers, MD, will succeed Dr. Ferniany as CEO of UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance. Dr. Vickers is senior vice president and dean of the UAB School of Medicine. UAB Health System said he will continue serving as dean of the medical school, in addition to health system CEO.

