Kansas hospital CEO to retire after 49 years in healthcare

John Broberg, CEO of Amberwell Hiawatha (Kan.), will retire Aug. 31.

Mr. Broberg has worked in healthcare 49 years. He joined Hiawatha Community Hospital, now Amberwell Hiawatha, in 2016, where he served as interim CEO from October 2016 to July 2017. He then returned to accept a full-time role in 2019.

During his healthcare career, he also was CEO of Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kan., and founded Broberg Consulting Group, offering executive coaching and interim CEO services.

Jeff Perry, CEO of Amberwell Atchison (Kan.), will become CEO of Amberwell Atchison and Amberwell Hiawatha once Mr. Broberg retires, according to a July 12 news release.

Amberwell Health, which announced the Hiawatha hospital's affiliation in March, said Brian Duncan, MD, will also join the health system Sept. 15 and will provide orthopedic surgery and clinic services in Hiawatha and Atchison.

Additionally, Amberwell Hiawatha will welcome a new chief nursing officer, Nichole Chamley, MSN, RN, and surgical department facility improvements will be made, officials said.