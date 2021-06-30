CEO to retire after 35 years at Oregon hospital

Paul Stewart is retiring as president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center, the Klamath Falls, Ore.-based hospital said June 29.

Mr. Stewart's retirement is effective Jan. 1. He told employees he will continue in a "support position" through 2022 to help "ensure a stable and smooth transition to new leadership," according to the hospital.

Mr. Stewart is a 35-year veteran of Sky Lakes and has served as CEO for 30 years.

During his tenure, the hospital has grown from 800 employees to about 1,500; it added cardiology services, cancer treatment services and the family medicine residency, Mr. Stewart said in a news release.

"The region saw our organization transform from a local hospital to a regional medical center with the services and equipment you'd find in metropolitan facilities," he said.

Mr. Stewart also cited the hospital's efforts in creating "an organizational culture where our leadership is honest and transparent, and our employees and providers are treated with fairness, respect and dignity."

Mr. Stewart's successor has not yet been named.

Sky Lakes is a 176-bed nonprofit, community-owned acute-care teaching hospital.