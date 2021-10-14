Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Stephen Klasko to retire: 7 things to know

Stephen Klasko, MD, will retire as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University at the end of the year, a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 14 said.

Seven things to know:

1. Since Dr. Klasko joined the organization in 2013, Jefferson Health has grown from three hospitals to 18 with annual revenues that have increased from $1.5 billion to more than $6.7 billion.

2. Dr. Klasko's leadership facilitated the pending acquisition of HealthPartners Plans, a health insurer of nearly 250,000 adults and 11,000 children.

3. Dr. Klasko secured a $110 million philanthropic gift, the organization's largest to date, to rename Jefferson Medical College to Sidney Kimmel Medical College, the news release said.

4. He played a key role in the 2017 merger of Thomas Jefferson University and Philadelphia University.

5. Dr. Klasko oversaw the health system's 2014 investment in telehealth, which led to the creation of the JeffConnect platform.

6. Dr. Klasko will remain a special adviser to the Jefferson board of trustees through the end of fiscal year 2022.

7. Emeritus Board Trustee H. Richard Haverstick Jr. will serve as interim president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

"Dr. Klasko is a giant in innovation and intelligence and leadership," said Scott Becker, founder of Becker's Healthcare. "He has done an incredible job leading Jefferson to a completely different level than when he started there. Dr. Klasko is a one of a kind leader for the ages."