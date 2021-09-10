Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital CEO to retire

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital CEO Bob Crumb will retire Sept. 1, 2022.

Mr. Crumb has helmed the Manistique, Mich.-based hospital since 2016. His career in the healthcare industry spans 50 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 9.

"Announcing my retirement to employees has left me with a variety of emotions," Mr. Crumb said. "I am extremely proud of the team that I work beside as Chief Executive Officer. The team at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is like no other. I will miss my daily rounds with employees across all departments. ... I will ensure that the next CEO is equipped with the fundamentals that will carry our success forward."