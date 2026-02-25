4 hospitals, health systems adding new C-suite roles in 2026

Hospitals and health systems — including academic medical centers — are expanding their C-suites with inaugural executive roles aimed at strengthening clinical, digital and operational leadership.

Editor’s note: This webpage was created Feb. 25 and will be continually updated.

Here are the new roles hospitals and health systems have added this year:

1. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health appointed longtime physician leader Reid Adams, MD, to serve as inaugural chief medical officer. Dr. Adams has served as chief medical officer of the health system’s flagship facility — UVA Health University Medical Center — since April 2020.

2. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine appointed Anika Gardenhire, RN, its inaugural chief digital and information officer. Ms. Gardenhire previously served as chief digital and transformation officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

3. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health named Janice Walker, DHA, RN, its inaugural chief nursing officer. Dr. Walker most recently served as system vice president and regional chief nurse officer for Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health’s Southeast region and will oversee nursing and clinical support services across UF Health’s inpatient, ambulatory and post-acute care settings.

4. Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System named Terri Poe, DNP, its inaugural chief nursing executive. Dr. Poe has served as vice president and chief nursing officer of UAB Medicine’s flagship facility — UAB Hospital — for more than a decade.