23 recent CMO, CNO moves

Dozens of hospitals and health systems appointed new clinical executives over the past month.



Below is a list of chief medical and nursing officer appointments Becker’s has covered since Jan. 29.



Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and begins with the most recent appointment.

Christopher Wilson, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health named longtime physician leader Reid Adams, MD, to serve as inaugural chief medical officer.

Houston-based St. Luke’s Health named Augusto “Gus” Sepulveda, MD, chief medical officer of its Houston market and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center. St. Luke’s Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Heather Ash, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant named Kelly DeBolt, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Devon Bennett, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, effective Feb. 2.

Ijeoma Carol Nwelue, MD, joined Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio as chief medical officer. She previously served as chief of hospital medicine at Baylor Scott & White Health’s campus in Fort Worth, Texas

Washington, D.C.-based Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health appointed Tonya Washington, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.

New Lenox, Ill.-based Silver Cross Hospital named Sharon Zobel, BSN, RN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market.

DeVry Anderson, MD, was appointed as chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas. The 465-bed hospital is a partnership between Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and two local nonprofits — St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation.

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System named Brigid Toyne-Barfoot, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer.

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named two chief nursing officers to lead several of its Michigan hospitals. Carolyn Leja, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nurse of Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Nicholas Strait, DNP, RN, will serve as CNO of Trinity Health Muskegon, Shelby and Grand Haven hospitals.

Gerald Wydro, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia. Both hospitals are part of Newtown Square, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System named Caren Lewis, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer of the 13-hospital system.

Robyn Miller, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA Midwest Health.

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger appointed Navneet Dang, MD, as chief medical officer of its hospitals.

C. Alan Scott, MD, was named chief medical officer of Statesboro-based East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Daniel Frattarelli, MD, was named chief physician executive of UToledo (Ohio) Health.

Lawrence Ward, MD, was appointed as chief medical officer of the medical group at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Texsan named Sharleen Betancourt, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Michael Vaccaro, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing and clinical operations officer of Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.