Brattleboro Memorial CEO Steve Gordon to retire

Steven Gordon will retire as CEO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital in April 2022, a statement shared with Becker's said.

"It has been both a privilege and honor to be part of the BMH family and our community for the last decade, but I look forward to spending more time with our family, which now includes five grandchildren," he said.

Mr. Gordon's career in healthcare spans 45 years.

Before joining Brattleboro Memorial in February 2011, he served as president and CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., and as chief administrative officer for Boston Children's Hospital in Waltham.

His other previous leadership roles included seven years as vice president of physician services and business development at Newton Wellesley Hospital/Partners Healthcare in Boston and 13 years as president and CEO of HCA Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.