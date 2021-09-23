Grand View Health System CEO to retire

Jean Keeler announced plans to retire from her role as president and CEO of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health. Her last day will be Sept. 30, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Keeler joined Grand View Health 39 years ago. She has served as the health system's CEO since December 2012.

"I first walked into Grand View Health 39 years ago and felt instantly at home—something that had never happened to me before," Ms. Keeler said. "Since that day, the people who work here and this place have become my family and my other home for decades. But it is time to hand my responsibilities to the amazing leadership team that will remain here to plan for the future of Grand View Health."

Douglas Hughes, RN, BSN, Grand View Health's senior vice president and chief strategy officer, will serve as interim CEO, the news release said.