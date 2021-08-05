Illinois hospital CEO to retire after nearly 45-year healthcare career

Jim Farris is retiring as CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill., the organization said Aug. 4.

Mr. Farris intends to retire at the end of October, after working in healthcare for nearly 45 years.

"I am so fortunate to close out my career here," he said in a news release. "Working with such great people as our Board members, medical staff, and clinical and support staff has been such an honor. Though I will certainly miss everyone, I know the hospital will be in good hands as I leave."

Mr. Farris became CEO of Union County Hospital almost 18 years ago. He said he is most proud of improvements in increasing patient satisfaction and care quality during his tenure.

His successor has not been named.