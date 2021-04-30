CEO to retire after 18 years at Southeast Georgia Health System

Michael Scherneck is retiring as president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, the Brunswick-based organization said April 29.

Mr. Scherneck plans to retire in early 2022 after 18 years with the health system.

He began his tenure in 2003 as executive vice president and CFO. In 2015, he was named president and CEO.

"Mike has positioned the health system well for the future and guided us through some extraordinary times, including three hurricanes and a global pandemic," Kay Hampton, incoming chair of Southeast Georgia Health System, said in a news release. "We are very appreciative of his leadership. During a time when many hospitals are struggling or scaling back services, the health system has remained financially secure and able to meet our community's health needs."

Southeast Georgia Health System said Mr. Scherneck will remain with the organization until a new president and CEO has moved into the job.

Read more about Mr. Scherneck's tenure here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.