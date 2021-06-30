Baylor Scott & White CEO to retire

Baylor Scott & White Health said June 30 that CEO Jim Hinton plans to retire and transition the CEO role to Pete McCanna, the Dallas-based health system's president.

Mr. Hinton's retirement is effective Jan. 1.

"Jim's visionary leadership has been transformational. He energized and aligned our teams around shared commitments to our patients and communities," Ross McKnight, chair of the health system Holdings Board, said in a news release. "He raised the bar for what it means to be a successful, faith-based, nonprofit system and has driven a strategy that is making Baylor Scott & White one of the most consumer-centric health organizations in the country."

Mr. Hinton has helmed Baylor Scott & White, the largest nonprofit health system in Texas, since January 2017.

During his tenure, he is credited with leading Baylor Scott & White through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as strengthening the health system's focus on patient safety, boosting employee engagement and overseeing investments in digital and physical assets.

Previously, Mr. Hinton served more than two decades as president and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

In July 2017, shortly after joining Baylor Scott & White, he recruited Mr. McCanna to serve in the newly formed Office of the President, with the intention of handing the reins over to Mr. McCanna in about five years. Mr. McCanna, who has more than three decades of healthcare management and consulting experience, was previously executive vice president and COO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, now known as Northwestern Medicine.

"Pete is a leader of great integrity with a passion for evolving healthcare to better serve patients and members," Mr. Hinton said in the news release. "There is no talent in the country better equipped and prepared to take this organization into the future."

Mr. Hinton told The Dallas Morning News he does not plan to lead another health system, or be an adviser to Baylor Scott & White, but intends to join some boards and is open to healthcare-related special assignments and consulting projects.