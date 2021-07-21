Florida hospital CEO to retire after 25 years with HCA

Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton (Fla.) Beach Medical Center, will retire in 2021, the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division said in a news release published by the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Mr. Mongell became CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in 2013 after serving as CEO of Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, S.C.

His leadership has facilitated growth at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, including expansion of the inpatient rehabilitation facility in Destin, Fla., construction of freestanding emergency rooms in Destin and Navarre, Fla., and renovation of the main hospital emergency room, among other projects, said HCA's North Florida division.

"We are grateful for Mitch's leadership and his 25 years of service to HCA Healthcare, and wish him the very best in his retirement," Richard Hammett, president of the HCA's North Florida division, said in a news release.

Mr. Mongell's successor has not been named.