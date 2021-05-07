CEO to retire after nearly 40 years at Missouri hospital

Gary Fulbright is retiring as CEO and executive director of Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, the hospital said May 6.

Mr. Fulbright's retirement is effective Dec. 31. He has worked at the hospital for nearly 40 years.

"I've greatly enjoyed my time at CMH," Mr. Fulbright said in a news release. "It's been amazing to see the progress that we've made and all the new services we've added over the years. CMH has a wonderful future ahead, and I'm so grateful to have been a part of its growth."

Mr. Fulbright joined Citizens Memorial on June 1, 1982, as its controller. He was promoted to CFO in 2003 and succeeded Donald Babb as CEO in January 2020.

Under his leadership, the hospital broke ground on the 8,300-square-foot Willard Medical Center that will open in November, and added a urology surgical clinic, according to Citizens Memorial.

Mr. Fulbright said he plans to spend more time with family, playing golf and farming in retirement.

