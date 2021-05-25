Texas hospital CEO to retire

Steven Smith is retiring as CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital, the hospital said May 24.

His retirement is effective June 1.

"It has been my pleasure to serve this very special community, and I have been so proud to serve beside dedicated healthcare teams," Mr. Smith said in a news release. "Along with the HMH leadership, these talented individuals will continue to keep patient care excellence a top priority every day and work to improve the health of our community."

Mr. Smith has helmed Huntsville Memorial since 2019.

The hospital credited Mr. Smith with leading turnaround efforts; hiring CFO Jim Jenkins and Chief Nursing Officer Linda Lawson, MSN, RN; building physician allegiance; and developing employees.

Joe Thomason, senior vice president of hospital operations for Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp., which owns, manages and consults with hospitals, will serve as interim CEO.