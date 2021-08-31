Glens Falls Hospital CEO to retire

Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital since 2013, will retire at the end of this year.

Ms. Shugrue's career in healthcare spans 40 years. She joined Glens Falls in 2007 as executive vice president and COO. Previous leadership roles include vice president for nursing governance at Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health and vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y., according to an Aug. 31 statement.

"As a team, we have come through some amazing highs and lows together. But in the end, we can all be proud of how this indispensable community hospital has always been there for the people we serve," Ms. Shugrue said. "Whether through a once a century pandemic, achieving Magnet Recognition, or making sure that state-of-the-art, compassionate, high quality healthcare is a permanent fixture in the North County, Glens Falls Hospital really has been here through it all. I am so proud of the team here — it has been the honor of my career to serve as CEO of this hospital."

Paul Scimeca, senior vice president and COO, has been named interim president and CEO.