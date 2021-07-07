Maryland health system CEO to retire after 26 years

Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will retire in December after helming the health system for 26 years.

A July 6 news release said Mr. Sheldon has worked at the Bel Air, Md.-based health system since 1987. He oversaw the 2013 merger with Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System. In 2019, he guided the creation of the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, which partnered with local government to provide mental health and addiction services to the community.

"Servant leader is the best way to describe my leadership style," Mr. Sheldon said in the news release. "The entire team are experts in their respective fields, and their talent and dedication have allowed such tremendous growth over the years. Who could ask for more? I am proud and humbled that, together, we were able to accomplish so much for our community."

University of Maryland Medical System and Upper Chesapeake Health will begin the selection process for a new president and CE