CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division to retire after 51 years in healthcare

Linda Hunt, president and CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division, will retire in January 2022.

Ms. Hunt's career in healthcare spans 51 years, according to a Sept. 15 news release shared with Becker's. She joined San Francisco-based Dignity Health in 1998 and has led the company's southwest division since 2009, overseeing 11 hospitals in Arizona and Nevada.

"My fulfilling journey in health care has been a humbling and rewarding lifework," Ms. Hunt said. "I am blessed to have lived my calling and I am honored to have spent the past 23 years devoted to improving the health of Arizonans."