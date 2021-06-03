CEO to retire after 32 years at Ohio hospital

Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Ms. Goble's retirement takes effect Aug. 30, culminating a 32-year career at the hospital. She has helmed the organization for 17 and a half years. She also served as executive vice president and vice president of operations.

"Mandy has amassed a remarkable record of leadership and accomplishment and has positioned the hospital well for the future," Scott Shellhaas, chairman of the board of directors, said in a news release. "She has consistently mastered the changing healthcare landscape in a way that has ensured our financial stability and established the hospital as an award-winning provider of quality health services for the benefit of our patients and community."

Mary Rutan Hospital COO Chad Ross, who served as vice president of operations from 2013 to 2019, will succeed Ms. Goble.

The hospital said it has also named Christy Myers, RPh, PharmD, who served as the director of pharmacy since 2017, as vice president of operations.