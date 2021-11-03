JPS Health Network CEO Robert Earley to retire: 7 things to know

Robert Earley is retiring as president and CEO of JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas, after 13 years with the health system.

7 things to know:

1. Mr. Earley is retiring to focus his attention on his parents' health, according to a Nov. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

2. Mr. Earley joined JPS in 2008 as interim president and CEO. His role was made permanent nine months later.

3. Under Mr. Earley's leadership, JPS Health Network expanded to include outpatient behavioral health offerings, telehealth, mobile street medicine, and residency and fellowship programs, the news release said.

4. During the pandemic, JPS was recognized by Washington Monthly magazine and the Brookline, Mass.-based Lown Institute as the "Best Hospital for America."

5. In August, Forbes ranked JPS as one of the top employers in Texas.

6. When he was 23, Mr. Earley became the youngest person to serve in the Texas State Legislature.

7. Mr. Earley will stay on as president and CEO through March 2022, the news release said.