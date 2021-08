Top hospital employers in each state, per Forbes

Forbes ranked 1,300 companies as the best employers in their state. Here are the hospitals and health systems in each state, according to an Aug. 24 Forbes report.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 80,000 Americans working at businesses with more than 500 employees. The respondents rated their employers on a variety of factors, such as compensation, opportunities for advancement, safety in the workplace and openness to telecommuting.

Alabama

Baptist Health (Montgomery)

DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa)

Huntsville Hospital Health System

Infirmary Health (Mobile)

Arizona

Banner Health (Phoenix)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale)

Arkansas

Baptist Health (Little Rock)

St. Bernards Healthcare (Jonesboro)

California

Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

John Muir Health (Walnut Creek)

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)

Loma Linda University Health

Molina Healthcare (Long Beach)

UCLA Health

Scripps Health (San Diego)

UC Davis Health (Sacramento)

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Colorado

Centura Health (Englewood)

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

Denver Health

SCL Health (Broomfield)

UC Health (Aurora)

Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare

Yale New Haven Health

Delaware

ChristianaCare (Newark)

Bayhealth (Dover)

Florida

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs)

Baptist Health Jacksonville

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

BayCare (Clearwater)

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Lee Memorial Health System (Fort Myers)

Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood)

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa)

Nemours. Children's Health System (Jacksonville)

Orlando Health

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Tampa General Hospital

UF Health (Jacksonville)

University of Miami Health System

Georgia

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Grady Health System (Atlanta)

Houston Healthcare (Warner Robins)

Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Wellstar Health System (Marietta)

Hawaii

Hawaii Pacific Health (Honolulu)

The Queen's Health Systems (Honolulu)

Kansas

Stormont-Vail HealthCare (Topeka)

The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Kentucky

Baptist Health (Louisville)

KentuckyOne Health (Louisville)

King's Daughters Health (Ashland)

Med Center Health (Bowling Green)

Norton Healthcare (Louisville)

Owensboro Health

Pikeville Medical Center

St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood)

UK HealthCare (Lexington)

Louisiana

Baton Rouge General Medical Center (Baton Rouge)

LCMC Health (New Orleans)

Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)

Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)

Illinois

Advocate Health Care (Downer's Grove)

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston)

Northwest Community Healthcare (Arlington Heights)

OSF HealthCare (Peoria)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Indiana

Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

Community Healthcare System (Munster)

Deaconess Health System (Evansville)

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

Franciscan Health (Mishawaka)

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)

Reid Health (Richmond)

Iowa

Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines)

Maine

MaineHealth (Portland)

Maryland

Adventist Healthcare (Gaithersburg)

Medstar Health (Columbia)

Bon Secours Health System (Marriotsville)

GBMC HealthCare (Baltimore)

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)

Sheppard Pratt Health System (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Baystate Health (Springfield)

Berkshire Health System (Pittsfield)

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington)

Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Medical Center

Cambridge Health Alliance

Lowell General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

Partners HealthCare System (Sommerville)

UMass Memorial Health Care (Worchester)

Michigan

Beaumont Health (Royal Oak)

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Holland Hospital

Munson Healthcare (Traverse)

Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)

Trinity Health (Chelsea)

Trinity Health System (Livonia)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

CentraCare Health (St. Cloud)

Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota (Minneapolis)

Essentia Health (Duluth)

Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis)

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare (St. Paul)

Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

North Memorial Health Care (Robbinsdale)

Mississippi

University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)

Missouri

Ascension (St. Louis)

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Children's Mercy Kansas City

CoxHealth (Springfield)

North Kansas City Hospital

Saint Luke's Health System Kansas City

SSM Health (St. Louis)

University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

Montana

Benefis Health System (Great Falls)

Nebraska

Boys Town National Research Hospital

Bryan Health (Lincoln)

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Catholic Medical Center (Manchester)

Concord Hospital

Dartmouth Hitchcock (Lebanon)

Elliot Health System (Manchester)

New Jersey

Atlantic Health System (Morristown)

Cooper University Health Care (Camden)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison)

Inspira Health Network (Mullica Health)

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange)

University Hospital Network

Virtua (Marlton)

New Mexico

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Alburquerque)

New York

Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo)

Glens Falls Hospital

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Montefiore Health System (Bronx)

Mount Sinai Health Systems (New York City)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Rochester Regional Health System

University of Rochester Medical Center

North Carolina

Atrium Health (Charlotte)

Cone Health (Greensboro)

Duke University Health System (Durham)

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem)

UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill)

Vidant Health (Greenville)

WakeMed (Raleigh)

Oklahoma

Integris Health (Oklahoma City)

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa)

Ohio

Adena Health System (Chillicothe)

Aultman Hospital (Canton)

Akron's Children's Hospital

Cincinnati Children's

Cleveland Clinic

Kettering Health Network (Dayton)

Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus)

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Premier Health (St. Dayton)

The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)

TriHealth (Cincinnati)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

Oregon

Legacy Health (Portland)

Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia)

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

Geisinger Health System (Geisinger)

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)

Main Line Health (Radnor Township)

Penn State Health (Hershey)

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

WellSpan Health (York)

Rhode Island

Care New England (Providence)

Lifespan (Providence)

South Carolina

McLeod Health (Florence)

MUSC Health (Charleston)

Prisma Health (Greenville)

Roper St. Francis (Charleston)

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood)

South Dakota

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis)

Community Health Systems (Franklin)

Covenant Health (Knoxville)

East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville)

Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville)

Maury Regional Medical Center (Columbia)

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

West Tennessee Healthcare (Jackson)

Texas

Houston Methodist

JPS Health Network (Fort Worth)

Methodist Health System (Dallas)

Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas)

St. David's HealthCare (Austin)

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (Houston)

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Utah

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke)

Inova Health System (Falls Church)

Riverside Health System (Newport News)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

The University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)

University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville)

VCU Health (Richmond)

Washington

CHI Franciscan Health (Tacoma)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma)

Providence Health Care (Renton)

Seattle Children's

UW Medicine (Seattle)

Virginia Mason (Seattle)

West Virginia

CAMC Health System (Charleston)

Wheeling Hospital

WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

Wisconsin

Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee)

Agnesian Healthcare (Fond du Lac)

Bellin Health (Green Bay)

Children’s Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)

Gundersen Health System (La Crosse)

Mercyhealth (Janesville)

ProHealth Care (Waukesha)

University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison)