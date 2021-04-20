Cincinnati Children's CEO to retire after nearly 12 years

Michael Fisher plans to retire as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the organization said April 20.

Mr. Fisher has led Cincinnati Children's since January 2010 and intends to serve as CEO until a successor is chosen and onboarded, expected by the end of this year.

"I love Cincinnati Children's and all that we do for kids and their families, our community and our employees," Mr. Fisher said in a news release. "While our work is never done, we are stronger than ever."

He said he eagerly anticipates having more flexibility in life and helping family in entrepreneurial and investment efforts.

During his tenure, Cincinnati Children's credits Mr. Fisher with helping the organization expand services, including a critical care building slated to open this year, and increase financial strength. The hospital said he also has prioritized patient safety and advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Read more about his tenure at Cincinnati Children's here.

