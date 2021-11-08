Longtime lobbyist, public policy advocate named CEO of Texas Hospital Association

John Hawkins has been named president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association.

He will replace Ted Shaw, who is retiring at the end of the year, a Nov. 8 news release shared with Becker's said.

"John has a track record of bringing hospitals forward even during the toughest times," said Marc Boom, MD, the association's board chair and president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "He's a well-known and well-liked visionary who puts hospitals and their patients first. He will be a leader in shaping the future of healthcare in Texas and in the nation."

Mr. Hawkins, who has been with the Austin-based organization for 17 years, currently serves as senior vice president of advocacy and public policy.

He is responsible for building one of the most effective lobby and policy teams in the country, and has testified hundreds of times before the Texas Legislature, the news release said.



Mr. Hawkins recently completed a six-month hospital residency program at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco, Texas, where he received hospital operations training from physicians and leadership.



"I've been fortunate to learn from the state's best healthcare leaders and can't wait to get started," he said. "COVID-19 brought us together and put a spotlight on the critical nature of hospitals. The healthcare delivery landscape is changing rapidly, and we're well-positioned to build consensus on issues like healthcare coverage, cost and workforce."

Mr. Hawkins will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the news release.