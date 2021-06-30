Idaho hospital CEO to retire after 18 months

Tim Trottier is retiring as CEO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after 18 months in the role, according to the The Lewiston Tribune.

Mr. Trottier's last day helming the Lewiston, Idaho-based hospital will be July 1, Samantha Skinner, a spokesperson for the hospital, told the newspaper.

St. Joseph, which is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, named Mr. Trottier CEO in January 2020. Before that, he was CEO of Lebanon, Ky.-based Spring View Hospital, another LifePoint facility.

"We are grateful for [Mr. Trottier's] leadership and service — especially throughout the pandemic, which has arguably been the most challenging situation the healthcare industry has faced," Ms. Skinner told the Tribune.

Ms. Skinner said Jerry Dooley, who has served as an interim CEO for LifePoint hospitals, will serve as interim CEO amid a national search for a permanent leader.

