Sutter Health CEO to retire

Sarah Krevans will resign from her role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health system early next year.

Ms. Krevans became the health system's first female CEO in January 2016, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 22. She previously served as Sutter's COO and as regional executive officer and president of the Sutter Health Sacramento Sierra Region.

"I am grateful to have spent the last five years as CEO of Sutter Health's not-for-profit integrated network, serving 3 million Northern Californians each year in one of the most diverse regions in the country," Ms. Krevans said. "Sutter's integral role in the communities we serve has been on full display during the pandemic. I see firsthand how incredible our people are — especially our staff and clinicians on the frontlines treating patients — and the significant benefits of an integrated network that can share best practices, resources and support."