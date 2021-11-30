Emanate Health CEO to retire: 5 things to know

Robert Curry will retire as CEO of Emanate Health after 14 years with the Covina, Calif.-based health system.

Here are five things to know:

1. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Mr. Curry the 2021 health system executive of the year in Los Angeles County, a Nov. 30 news release said.

2. Mr. Curry led the rebranding of the health system from Citrus Valley Health Partners to Emanate Health in 2019.

3. He oversaw the establishment of the Emanate Health Care Center, the health system's first multispecialty clinic, in West Covina, Calif.

4. Following the sale of $170 million in construction bonds in 2020, Emanate Health began construction on a two-story cancer center at West Covina-based Queen of the Valley Hospital, expected to open at the end of 2022.

5. Mr. Curry will retire on April 2, 2022, the news release said.