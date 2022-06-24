31 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June 17:

1. Dennis Matheis will succeed Howard Kern as Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare's president and CEO. Mr. Matheis will assume the role Sept. 1.

2. Jason Zachariah was named executive vice president and COO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

3. Aaron Lewis was named executive vice president of growth and integrated solutions at LifePoint Health.

4. Donna Lynne, DrPH, will serve as the next CEO of Denver Health.

5. Jennifer Leach was appointed vice president of managed care at Greensboro, N.C.- based Cone Health.

6. Lauren Dudley was named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.

7. Jim Zolnowski, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Dignity Health Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

8. Tammy Saunaitis was selected as the new chief human resources officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

9. Fraser Hay was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

10. Jared Shelton will become president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

11. Amanda Thrash was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

12. Ajith Pai, PharmD, will become president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

13. Christopher Leu was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.

14. Carlos Cubia was selected as chief inclusion, equity, diversity and sustainability officer of BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

15. Colleen Assavapisitkul, MSN, RN, was named president of Adventist Health Clear Lake in Clearlake, Calif.

16. Jonathan Billings, COO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., was selected as the hospital's interim CEO.

17. Michelle Farris, BSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee.

18. Traci Sheesley, BSN, was named chief nurse executive of Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital.

19. Marlow Levy, RN, was named vice president of operations for Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.).

20. Jonathan Smith, CFO of Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, will also serve as the hospital's chief administrative officer.

21. Cory Everett was named COO of Blount Memorial Hospital.

22. Brad Schipper was named president of operations for Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health's virtual care initiative.

23. Roberta Luskin-Hawk, MD, is leaving her role as chief executive of St. Joseph Hospital Eureka (Calif.) and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

24. Kirsten Featherstone was named chief nursing officer of King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Hospital.

25. Jim Coleman was selected as president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

26. Sameer Sethi was named senior vice president and chief data and analytics officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

27. Kris Tennant was named interim president of St. Johns, Mich.-based Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

28. Dennis Szurkus Jr., MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care.

29. Adrienne Chase was named chief compliance and privacy officer of Logan Health in Kalispell, Mont.

30. Brian Wetzel was named president of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

31. Brett Bechtel, MD, will serve as chief clinical officer of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health's Kentucky market.