Orlando St. Cloud Hospital names CEO 

Brian Wetzel has been named President of Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, according to a June 24 press release.

Mr. Wetzel is set to move into his new position on July 1, taking over from Ohme Entin. Mr. Wetzel is currently the president of Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital but started with the system in 1996.

"I've spent the last quarter century learning how great, high functioning, hospitals operate and how exceptional quality and compassionate care is provided to our patients," Mr. Wetzel said. "Now I get to bring all of that experience back to my hometown, St. Cloud. It's extremely satisfying."