University of Maryland Medical System selects Tammy Saunaitis as chief human resources officer

Tammy Saunaitis was selected as the new chief human resources officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

Ms. Saunaitis will begin her new role at the 12-hospital system Aug. 1, according to a June 20 news release.

Previously, she served as chief human resources officer of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, which completed a merger with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare in April. Since the merger was finalized, she has served as senior vice president of human resource strategy and human resources operations.