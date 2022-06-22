Marlow Levy named vice president of operations at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Marlow Levy, RN, was named vice president of operations for Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.), according to an announcement posted on LinkedIn.

Mr. Levy brings more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, the announcement says.

Most recently, he was vice president of operations at UMPC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville is the flagship facility of Jacksonville-based Baptist Health, a five-hospital health system with more than 13,000 employees.