Texas Health Resources names 5 hospital presidents

Texas Health Resources, a 29-hospital system based in Arlington, has selected five leaders to fill hospital president roles. They will step into their new positions July 3.

Fraser Hay was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Mr. Hay previously served as president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

Jared Shelton will become president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford. He previously served as president of Texas Health Allen.

Amanda Thrash was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen. She most recently served as vice president of professional and support services at Texas Health Plano.

Ajith Pai, PharmD, will become president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth. He previously served as president of Texas Health Cleburne.

Christopher Leu was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne. He served as president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville for the past 15 years.