Kris Tennant named interim president of Sparrow Clinton

St. Johns, Mich.-based Sparrow Clinton Hospital named Kris Tennant as its new interim president amid the recent retirement of former President Beth Daugherty, according to a press release sent to Becker's on June 22.

Ms. Tennant was previously the vice president of patient experience for Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System. She has 16 years of experience with Sparrow and 30-plus years as a healthcare leader. Her clinical background includes acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient services in the hospital and patient sectors, and skilled nursing. As the director of rehabilitation services and later at Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, Ms. Tennant led her team to win the nationwide title of Top Performer in Overall Quality of Care for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals for four consecutive years.

She received her master of physical therapy from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich., a Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and an associate of arts in social work from Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac.