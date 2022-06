Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care has selected Dennis Szurkus Jr., MD, as vice president and chief medical officer.

Dr. Szurkus joins Baptist Health Care from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, where he served as CMO for several of its hospitals and oversaw 1,360 medical medical staff, according to a June 23 news release sent to Becker's.

He earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville and is a veteran decorated lieutenant commander.