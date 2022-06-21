Cone Health names VP of managed care

Jennifer Leach has been appointed vice president of managed care at Greensboro, N.C.- based Cone Health.

In this role, Ms. Leach will oversee the strategy of managed care, advocate for Cone Health and consumers as well as negotiate the $1.4 billion revenue creating care contracts, according to the June 20 press release. She comes to Cone Health from Inova Health in Falls Church, Va., and has previously worked for insurance companies.

"Jennifer’s background as a lawyer combined with extensive experience negotiating health insurance contacts makes her an ideal fit at Cone Health," said Andy Barrow, Cone Health's CFO. "Our goal is to be rewarded for keeping people well and out of the hospital. Jennifer will be important to that strategy."