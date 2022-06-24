Denver Health selects next CEO

Donna Lynne, DrPH, will serve as the next CEO of Denver Health.

Dr. Lynne, who previously served as Colorado lieutenant governor, is senior vice president and COO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, according to a June 23 news release. She was chosen as the finalist for the top role at Denver Health earlier in June.

"We are confident that Donna’s extensive operational and leadership experience, her deep connections to our Colorado communities and her passion for our mission as a safety-net hospital make her the right person for this role," Patricia Dean, chair of the Denver Health and Hospital Authority board of directors, said in the release.

Dr. Lynne will succeed Robin Wittenstein, who will retire from Denver Health at the end of August.