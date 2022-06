Donna Lynne, DrPH, was selected as the finalist for the CEO job at Denver Health, the health system said June 9.

Dr. Lynne is senior vice president and COO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

She was chosen as the finalist at Denver Health after the health system narrowed the initial candidate pool of 19 individuals down to one.

The Denver Health Board of Directors will vote to extend an offer to Dr. Lynne on June 23, the health system said.