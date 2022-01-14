Denver Health CEO to retire

Robin Wittenstein will retire as CEO of Denver Health in August.

"Since she joined Denver Health in 2017, Robin has demonstrated exemplary, genuine leadership," Patricia Dean, chair of the health system's board of directors, said in a Jan. 13 news release.

Throughout her career in healthcare, Ms. Wittenstein has held leadership roles with various organizations including Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. Before joining Denver Health, she was the COO and chief population health officer for Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

In 2021, Ms. Wittenstein apologized to Denver Health staff after the board suspended the system under which executives received 2019 performance bonuses. After news of the bonuses surfaced, workers criticized the organization's decision to make the payments, which were paid one week after front-line workers were asked to take unpaid leave or cut their hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Becker's reported in January 2021. Denver Health then announced eligible employees would receive a 2 percent merit increase.

A search for Ms. Wittenstein's replacement is expected to conclude this summer, the news release said.