Denver Health suspends executive bonuses

Denver Health has suspended the system under which executives received 2019 performance bonuses, according to CBS4.

A message to employees in December says the board overseeing the health system "has decided to suspend the at-risk management incentive program," the news station reported.

It adds, "The board will take up consideration as to an appropriate structure for our senior management compensation program at a later point in time. We remain fully committed to competitive and equitable compensation of all Denver Health employees."

In the message to employees, Denver Health also says eligible workers will receive a 2 percent merit increase this year, which now is not tied to their annual performance reviews, according to CBS4.

Denver Health's executive bonus program was scrutinized in 2020 after a CBS4 investigation in April revealed management incentive bonuses ranging from $50,000 to $230,000 were paid to executives in 2020. Overall, about 140 hospital executives received more than $3 million in bonuses for their 2019 performance, the news station reported.

After news of the bonuses surfaced, workers criticized Denver Health's decision to make the payments, which were paid one week after front-line workers were asked to take unpaid leave or cut their hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein apologized to the health system's 7,000 employees for the timing of incentive bonuses, and the board overseeing the health system said last May that it planned to review the bonus system.

Read the full CBS4 report here.

More articles on compensation:

Why pay for public hospital CEOs is kept secret in Indiana

Advocate Aurora to give $66M in employee bonuses

RN pay in 2020: 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.