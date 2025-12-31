Florida targets physician shortages with new licensure bill

Florida lawmakers introduced a bill Dec. 17 that would create a pathway to permanent licensure for physicians practicing under temporary certificates in areas of critical need.

Temporary certificates allow physicians licensed in other U.S. jurisdictions to practice at approved facilities in designated areas of critical need under time-limited authority.

House Bill 809 would allow physicians to apply for full licensure if they have practiced continuously in an approved facility for at least two of the previous four years, met national or equivalent licensure examination requirements, complied with board quality standards and received recommendations from supervising physicians.

The legislation aims to improve physician retention and care continuity for patients, particularly in safety-net and rural facilities across the state. Florida is projected to face some of the nation’s most severe physician shortages in the coming years, with nearly 22,000 vacancies expected by 2030, according to a study published in Human Resources for Health.

If enacted, the changes would take effect July 1, 2026.