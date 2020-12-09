Advocate Aurora to give $66M in employee bonuses

Advocate Aurora Health, with headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., will be giving about $66 million in bonuses to employees before the year's end.

The health system's president and CEO, Jim Skogsbergh, announced the bonuses in a staff video memo shared with Becker's Dec. 8.

In the video, Mr. Skogsbergh said the bonuses aren't based on financial or quality performance, "because frankly, this is a year that we're off on almost all of our numbers, as are most healthcare organizations who have invested so heavily in their workforce despite the devastating financial impact of COVID-19." Rather, he said the bonuses are for hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonuses will be tiered and adjusted based on direct patient interaction and full-time status. While every employee has been affected by the pandemic, Mr. Skogsbergh said "the burden has been undoubtedly heaviest on our direct patient care team members."

Therefore, direct patient care providers will receive a $1,300 bonus. Employees who served in an administrative or corporate role will receive $500, and those who provide on-site support to Advocate Aurora's clinical staff will receive $800. In total, nearly 69,000 employees, or 90 percent of the system's workforce, will receive bonuses, according to the health system.

