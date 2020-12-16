Why pay for public hospital CEOs is kept secret in Indiana

Public employees are typically required to disclose their taxpayer-funded salaries, but executives of county hospitals in Indiana can keep their pay secret because of a rare exemption added to state law in 2016, according to the Indianapolis Star.

County hospital executive salaries were disclosed to the public until 2016, when, late in the legislative session, Indiana lawmakers added an amendment to a bill that provided an exemption for county hospitals. Vice President Mike Pence was governor of Indiana at that time and signed the bill into law, according to the report.

The author of the bill, former state Sen. Pete Miller, told the Indianapolis Star he couldn't recall exactly why the amendment was added, except that it had to do with hospitals competing for workers.

Before 2016, many public hospitals in Indiana kept executive compensation secret under a 2006 law regarding competitive information and county hospitals, according to the report.

