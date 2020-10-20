Trinity Health Michigan raises minimum wage for 2,100 workers

Trinity Health Michigan is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour for hospital and medical group employees, the organization announced in an Oct. 19 news release.

The wage increase will affect 2,100 full- and part-time employees at Norton Shores-based Mercy Health and Canton-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, and their medical groups, IHA, St. Joe's Medical Group and Mercy Health Physician Partners.

Employees affected by the wage increase include non-union environmental services workers, medical assistants, patient companions, food and retail services and transporters.

Trinity Health Michigan officials said an additional 6,000 employees making between $15 to $19 an hour will also "have their wage adjusted in order to maintain meaningful distinctions in pay." They said the additional wage increases are to improve pay for a large number of employees, and help retain and attract talented workers.

"Our dedicated and compassionate employees are at the heart of what makes our health ministry remarkable," Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, said in a statement. "As we continue to face the COVID pandemic and work together to address economic challenges, we want to recognize our employees whose commitment and talent have enabled us to care for our communities during this challenging time. These investments in our people are part of an overall philosophy to offer equitable and market-competitive pay and benefits for our staff, as together we build a strong future."

Trinity Health Michigan officials said eligible employees are still slated to receive their annual wage increases for 2020-2021, and no increases are planned in medical health plan premium contributions for employees for 2021. Additionally, they said the base minimum of the employer's core contributions will climb from $1,200 to $1,400 for calendar year 2021.

Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System are part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's Michigan region. Mercy Health serves the Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Shelby and the Lakeshore communities, and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System has hospitals in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell, Livonia and Pontiac, according to Trinity Health's website.

More articles on compensation:

Gender pay gap set to close in 39 years

4 hospitals offering COVID-19 bonuses

Henry Ford Health System boosts minimum wage to $15

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.