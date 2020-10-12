Henry Ford Health System boosts minimum wage to $15

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System said it is investing about $6 million annually to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for full-time, part-time and contract employees.

The wage increase will affect more than 3,000 employees, including about 400 union members, as well as environmental services associates, nurse assistants, food services assistants, health screeners and clinic services representatives, according to the six-hospital health system. The increase took effect Oct. 11.

"As a healthcare organization deeply rooted in our communities for more than a century, we know our mission to improve people's lives extends beyond what we have historically defined as 'healthcare and healing,'" Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System, said in a news release. "We have a critical role to play in removing barriers to opportunity and achieving equity for all — and our team members are a crucial part of the communities we all serve."

Read Henry Ford Health System's full statement here.

