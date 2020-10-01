4 hospitals offering COVID-19 bonuses

Hospital and health system workers nationwide have been battling COVID-19 from the front lines during the pandemic. To recognize these workers, organizations have offered bonus payments since Aug. 13.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's Hospital Review editorial team.

1. Employees at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J., received "hero pay" bonuses. Employees received up to $1,500.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said workers will recover pandemic-related pay cuts due to the health system's improved financial picture. Additionally, allied health staff will receive a one-time lump sum bonus payment of $1,000.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will provide a one-time bonus to full-time and part-time facility-based employees in November as part of actions to recognize their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Sam Hazen said Sept. 17 in an email to workers. Active full-time and part-time corporate and division workers who received a pay reduction will receive a bonus, equal to half of that reduction. Senior officers will not receive the bonuses. The bonuses also do not apply to union-represented workers, who are subject to contract talks.

4. Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., is paying bonuses to employees. The payments apply to employees at Heart of America Medical Center, Heart of America Johnson Clinic and Haaland Estates. More than 240 full-time employees will receive $500, while nearly 15 part-time employees will receive $250, hospital executives told board members, according to the Pierce County Tribune.

